Two-year-old coming back from Thailand quarantined for fear of coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 19:43
A two-year-old child was hospitalized in Meir hospital on Friday afternoon in Kfar Saba after returning from a family trip to Thailand for fear of having contracted the coronavirus, Ynet reports. 


Danon to UN: do not let pro-Palestinian CEO arrive at security council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 07:40 PM
Man found shot dead in Wolfson park in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 04:49 PM
Foreign Ministry: 'no travel warning to Thailand following coronavirus'
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 02/07/2020 04:20 PM
Benny Gantz: "Benjamin Netanyahu replaces defense ministers like socks"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 03:44 PM
31 Palestinians wounded in clashes with IDF in Qalqilya - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 03:30 PM
Naftali Bennett visits soldiers injured in ramming attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 02:01 PM
UK's new ambassador to US named as diplomat Karen Pierce
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 01:51 PM
One of the soldiers injured in ramming attack released from hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 01:23 PM
Macron: France wants dialog with Europe partners on nuclear deterrence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 01:00 PM
Turkey has no plans to withdraw troops from posts in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 12:40 PM
Iraqi cleric condemns anti-protester violence following killings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 12:34 PM
Naama Issachar's lawyers seek cancellation of sentence in Russian courts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 12:21 PM
Brother of ramming attack suspect says it was a car accident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/07/2020 12:16 PM
Singapore raises virus alert level as new cases show infection spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 11:34 AM
British ambassador briefly arrested in Tehran last month returns to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2020 11:10 AM
