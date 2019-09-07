Typhoon strikes South Korea, thousands without power, flights grounded

Thousands of South Korean homes were cut off from electricity on Saturday as a typhoon hit the Korean Peninsula.





The Korea Meteorological Association said the Typhoon is moving north from its current location, the southwest of the southern mainland city of Funsan, Voanews reported on Saturday.



89 flights were cancelled in Jeju island.

The typhoon is expected to reach North Korea by evening.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss measures to prevent wide-range disaster.

