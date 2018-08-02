August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
Tzipi Livni at Jerusalem Pride Parade: Today is a day of great happiness

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 2, 2018 17:33
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni encouraged the protesters at the ongoing Pride Parade in Jerusalem and condemned the murder of a young participant in the 2015 event.

"Parades are not enough," Livni said of the LGBT community's struggle over the recently passed controversial surrogacy law. "The true solution will be in legislation and a deep social and political change, but today is a day of great happiness.

"Just three years ago... Shira Banki was murdered as a result of incitement and an atmosphere that permitted such an act. In the face of  hatred and incitement against the LGBT community, there is only one answer: Even those who are cursing know that not too many years ago, a Pride Parade in Jerusalem was unheard of. Now the streets are full of people."

