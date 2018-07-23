Tzipi Livni named leader of opposition, replacing Isaac Herzog

Breaking news.
MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) was named the next leader of the opposition, replacing the outgoing Isaac Herzog, Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay said in a statement Monday.
Herzog was recently named Natan Sharansky's successor as chairman of the Jewish Agency.
Livni served as leader of the opposition from 2009 to 2012 and minister of justice from 2006-2007.
"Livni brings to the job much experience, especially in topics related to the state and security, and I have no doubt she will bring great energy to the opposition. I am happy for her appointment," Gabbay said.