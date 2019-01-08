Tzipi Livni says Israel in danger, extremists control Netanyahu

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Hatnua chairman Tzipi Livni fiercely attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying "there is no one in Israel, no prime minister in Israel who has the right to destroy everything we have built here for his own personal needs. That's what he does on prime time."
Speaking at a Kibbutz movement conference Livni went on to say that "the real war today is not against external enemies. The Jewish state is in danger because of an extremist group that has taken over the prime minister and leads us to a situation in which Israel will cease to be Jewish and democratic."
"This is no time for winks, silences or manners - it's time to get up and fight, time for leadership that is ready to fight, time to fight for the life of the State of Israel," Livni added.
