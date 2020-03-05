The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UAE advises against travel abroad over coronavirus concerns

By REUTERS  
MARCH 5, 2020 08:38
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad because of concerns over a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.
Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning travelers and ask them to stay in isolation at home, pending the outcome, WAM said, citing a health ministry statement.The UAE, which has closed schools and educational institutions for four weeks, said students and education workers would have to spend 14 days in home isolation on returning to the country.
Bosnia confirms its first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 10:23 AM
In missive, North Korea's Kim hopes South Korea will overcome virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 10:22 AM
Four tourists reportedly spread coronavirus in Bethlehem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 10:02 AM
Coronavirus measures may postpone Netanyahu's trial - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 09:14 AM
Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, total 47
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 07:27 AM
Australia to ban travelers from South Korea due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 05:06 AM
Microsoft asks employees in Seattle area to work from home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 03:31 AM
South Korea confirms 438 new coronavirus cases, 5,766 total infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 03:27 AM
Coronavirus spreads in Japan as IOC reaffirms commitment to Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 03:13 AM
US Representatives move swiftly to approve coronavirus funding bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 12:35 AM
Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 10:16 PM
Yossi Dagan to remain in quarantine after returning from France
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 09:04 PM
France's Macron and Trump agree to coordinate on coronavirus within G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 08:29 PM
Hungary confirms first two coronavirus cases - both Iranian students
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 08:11 PM
Third Israeli to contact coronavirus released from hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 07:58 PM
