UAE condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria - State news agency WAM

The UAE foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria in a statement carried by the state news agency WAM.



The statement said that the aggression represents a dangerous development and a blatant and unacceptable aggression against the sovereignty of an Arab state in contravention of the rules of international law.

