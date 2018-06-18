June 18 2018
Tammuz, 5, 5778
UAE hopes UN can convince Yemen's Houthis to cede port city

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 12:19
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates hopes that the U.N. special envoy to Yemen can convince the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to cede control of the main port city of Hodeidah, a senior official said on Monday.

"We are still counting on the U.N. attempt to pull a rabbit out of a hat," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai, warning the Houthis that their days in Hodeidah "are numbered."

U.N. enovy Martin Griffiths arrived in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday as a Saudi-led coalition battled to take over Hodeidah in an offensive the United Nations says could trigger a famine imperiling millions of life.


