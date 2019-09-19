Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UAE joins international maritime mission

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 08:16
The United Arab Emirates is joining an international maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The ​​operation area for the International Maritime Security Construct covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of​​Oman and the Arabian Gulf, WAM said.
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would join the same coalition.


Several oil tankers have been attacked in Gulf waters this year. Washington and Riyadh have blamed Iran for the explosive blasts, a charge Tehran denies.


