May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

UAE puts nine Iranian people and entities on terrorism list

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 22:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - The United Arab Emirates has placed nine Iranian people and entities on its list of terrorists and terrorist organizations for suspected connections with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards after the United States did the same, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

"The nine individuals and entities have been designated for procuring and transferring millions in US dollar-denominated bulk cash to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force," the statement said.

It did not specify whether any of the people or entities had any link to the UAE. The step was taken following close collaboration with the United States, which has designated the same individuals and entities, it added.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 10, 2018
Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin say U.S. wrong to quit Iran deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut