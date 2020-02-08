UAE reports seven diagnosed with coronavirus, as two more detected
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 09:06
DUBAI - Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to seven, the country's health ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
