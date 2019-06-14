UAE says Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's credibility "diminishing"

Breaking news.
DUBAI - Iranian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's credibility is "diminishing," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Friday.
"Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference to team B becomes more farcical and his credibility diminishing," Gargash said. "Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation in current situation requires wise actions not empty words."Zarif often uses "Team B" to refer to U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and those in the admninistration and the Gulf region who share his hawkish stance towards Iran.
Gargash's tweet seemed to be a reaction to one by Zarif, an hour earlier, saying: "Some misinterpretations necessitate a clarification: B_Team is sabotaging diplomacy (..) and covering up EconomicTerrorism by the U.S. against Iran."
