Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UAE waiting for Saudi Arabia's conclusions from drone attack investigation - official

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 11:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United Arab Emirates is waiting for the conclusions from Saudi Arabia's investigation into Saturday's drone attacks, an official told reporters on Sunday.

Foreign ministry official Hend Mana Al Otaiba also said the UAE continues to support the United Nations and its special envoy's diplomatic efforts in Yemen as its military drawdown continues. She added that the UAE will meet its full aid commitment to Yemen for this year.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 15, 2019
Iran's Zarif says U.S., allies are "stuck in Yemen"

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut