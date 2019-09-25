UK AG: Government will comply with law on delaying Brexit

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top legal adviser, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, said on Wednesday the government would comply with a law passed by parliament to force the British leader to request a delay to Brexit if no agreement with the EU is in place by Oct. 19.
This is a developing story.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});