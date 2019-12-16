UK Brexit laws to be put before parliament on Friday
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 16, 2019 14:09
The laws needed to enact Britain's exit from the European Union will be put before parliament on Friday, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman said the bill would aim to put the terms of the deal agreed between Johnson and the EU into law, and that the government was confident of going on to secure a long term free trade agreement with the bloc.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com