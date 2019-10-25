Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 10:28
LONDON - Britain's governing Conservatives will ask parliament again and again to back an early general election if lawmakers fail to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"We're going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday," he told LBC radio."If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an election to break the Brexit impasse whilst the main opposition Labour Party says it wants to be sure a disorderly departure from the European Union is off the table before backing such a move.


