BREAKING NEWS

UK: Iran's ballistic missile launch of satellite 'of significant concern'

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2020 14:06
The United Kingdom said on Friday that an Iranian satellite launch earlier this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.
"Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," a Foreign Office spokesman said.
"The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this," the spokesman said.
"We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is destabilizing for the region and poses a threat to regional security," the Foreign Office spokesman said.
Saudi-led coalition to extend ceasefire in Yemen by a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:09 PM
Israeli returned from US without telling air crew he has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 01:53 PM
Coronavirus: Iran reaches 88,194 cases, 5,574 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 01:19 PM
21-year-old Palestinian gets arrested, tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 12:00 PM
Coronavirus: Russia's number of cases nears 70,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 10:52 AM
Dusty haze to wash over southern Israel throughout Friday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 10:04 AM
Coronavirus cases spike to 14,882 - 193 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 09:20 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter in a single day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 09:01 AM
Coronavirus: Germany's confirmed cases rise to 150,383, deaths to 5,321
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:46 AM
China's space agency unveils name of its first Mars exploration mission
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:20 AM
New Zealand: there will be a time when economy will need more stimulus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:20 AM
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, US official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 03:03 AM
Beyonce Pledges $6 Million to Health Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:01 AM
Employers can test workers for COVID-19 says US civil rights agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 11:28 PM
California suffered state's deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak-115 dea
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 10:36 PM
