UK Labour MP Louise Ellman leaves party after 55 years

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 01:41
British Member of Parliament Louise Ellman has decided to leave the Labour Party after 55 years, the lawmaker said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I can no longer advocate voting Labour when it risks (Jeremy) Corbyn becoming PM," Ellman said http://bit.ly/2IYf8LB. "I will continue to serve the people of Liverpool Riverside as I have had the honour to do since 1997."

"I will not join any other party," she added.


