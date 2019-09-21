Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour Party officials attempt to oust deputy leader over Brexit

By REUTERS
September 21, 2019 03:33
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An ally of British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn attempted to have his deputy sacked on Friday as the Labour Party's divisions over Brexit went back on display on the eve of its annual conference.

At a meeting of Labour's National Executive Committee, Jon Lansman proposed a motion to abolish the post of deputy leader, currently held by Tom Watson, citing his disloyalty over Brexit, according to two party officials.

The chair of the committee ruled the motion should be thrown out. Members voted 17 to 10 to overturn that decision but did not reach the two thirds majority required for it to pass, the officials said. The proposal is likely to go back on the committee's agenda on Saturday.



A party spokesman was not immediately able to comment. Watson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Corbyn will face pressure from delegates at the conference, which begins on Saturday in the English seaside town of Brighton, to shift towards openly backing remaining in the European Union.



Britain’s 2016 EU referendum has split not only British towns and villages but also parliament, with both Conservative and Labour leaders struggling to keep their parties united.



The divisions over Brexit were on display earlier this month when Watson said he supported pressing for a second referendum before an early national election.



His argument put him at odds with Corbyn, who says Labour would offer the people a second referendum on a credible option to leave against remaining in the EU, but only after an election.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 21, 2019
U.S. State Dept's top arms control official leaving post

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut