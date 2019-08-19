UK Labour Party to discuss Brexit tactics with rival parties

LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet with other British political leaders next week to discuss tactics to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Corbyn's second-in-command John McDonnell told the BBC on Monday.



"He'll bring them together next week and then we'll talk real tactics there about the strategy we need to pursue to prevent a no deal Brexit," McDonnell, the party's finance policy spokesman, said.



