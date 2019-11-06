Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour party deputy Watson to stand down, loss to antisemitism fight

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 22:40
Tom Watson, the deputy leader of Britain's Labour Party, on Wednesday said he would stand down as a lawmaker at December's election, citing personal reasons.

"Now is the right time for me to stand down from the House of Commons and start a different kind of life. The decision is personal, not political," Watson said in a letter to party leader Jeremy Corbyn, adding that he would continue as Deputy Leader until the election on Dec. 12. Deputy Labour leader MP Tom Watson and other Labour MPs “had to push the party leadership to take this matter seriously,” the UK Board of Deputies, a communal umbrella organization, said in February.


