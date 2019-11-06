UK Labour party deputy Watson to stand down, loss to antisemitism fight

Tom Watson, the deputy leader of Britain's Labour Party, on Wednesday said he would stand down as a lawmaker at December's election, citing personal reasons.



"Now is the right time for me to stand down from the House of Commons and start a different kind of life. The decision is personal, not political," Watson said in a letter to party leader Jeremy Corbyn, adding that he would continue as Deputy Leader until the election on Dec. 12. Deputy Labour leader MP Tom Watson and other Labour MPs “had to push the party leadership to take this matter seriously,” the UK Board of Deputies, a communal umbrella organization, said in February.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });