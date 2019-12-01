The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK Labour's Corbyn: Those convicted of terrorism should 'not necessarily' serve full sentences

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 11:48
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday people convicted of terrorism offenses should "not necessarily" serve their full prison terms because it depended on the circumstances of their imprisonment.
Talking to Sky News, Corbyn, a veteran peace campaigner, also said the police had no choice but to shoot an attacker who killed two people in central London on Friday.

"I think they had no choice. They were stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat of a bomb belt around his body and it's an awful situation for any police officer, any public servant to be put in," Corbyn said.
