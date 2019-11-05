UK Labour's Corbyn declines to say if he will stop Brexit to form a coalition

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 14:29
Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday declined to say if his party would stop the Brexit process to form a coalition if no party won a majority in December's election.

Asked if Labour would revoke Article 50 in order to secure the support of the Liberal Democrats in a hung parliament, Corbyn said: "All I can say is: we are campaigning to win this election with a majority Labour government. We are not campaigning to form a coalition with anybody."


