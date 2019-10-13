Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour's Corbyn not likely to support deal between PM Johnson and EU

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 06:12
Oct 13 - UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he is unlikely to support a deal agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2MedpE9 early on Sunday.

"I think the problem areas are of regulation and deregulation which come from whatever trade arrangement there is with Europe and the wider world but also perhaps very seriously is the Irish border issue", Corbyn told Sky News in an interview."And if it creates a border down the Irish Sea rather than on the Irish border itself, I can see that bringing problems", Corbyn said, adding that he will caution British lawmakers against backing a confirmatory referendum on a deal.

With the Oct 31 deadline for a new Brexit divorce deal looming, EU diplomats have said Brussels was willing to enter intense talks with British negotiators this weekend to try to strike a deal after Johnson backed down in key areas, including dropping a demand for customs checks on the island of Ireland.


