UK PM Johnson and Emir of Qatar discuss Aramco attacks in London meeting

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 15:16
   British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Emir of Qatar discussed the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia when they met in London on Friday.

Johnson and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani also shared concern over what Downing Street described as Iran's destabilising behaviour and agreed the the need to reduce tension in the region.

"The Prime Minister told His Highness that the UK remains committed to Gulf unity and to Qatar's national security," Johnson's office said in a statement. "They agreed the war in Yemen must come to an end. They also discussed the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia."


