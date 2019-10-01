Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK PM Johnson asks EU to block Brexit delay - The Times

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 02:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking the European Union to rule out further delay of Brexit, the Times newspaper reported.Senior British judges are planning for an emergency legal challenge if Johnson fails to seek a delay to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, the Times said in another report.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 1, 2019
Vape shop owners sue Massachusetts over product sale ban

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings