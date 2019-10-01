UK PM Johnson asks EU to block Brexit delay - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking the European Union to rule out further delay of Brexit, the Times newspaper reported.Senior British judges are planning for an emergency legal challenge if Johnson fails to seek a delay to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, the Times said in another report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });