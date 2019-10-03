Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK PM Johnson says Brexit resolution some way off

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 13:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a Brexit resolution was some way off but that the Irish backstop had to go and that European Union had reacted constructively to his proposals for a new deal.

"While as I stand here today we are some way from a resolution, it is to the credit of our European friends that they have accepted the need to address these issues," Johnson told parliament.He welcomed the constructive calls he had with Germany's Angela Merkel, Ireland's Leo Varadkar and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Johnson said that if a deal was not possible then the United Kingdom would leave without a deal on Oct. 31.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
Climate change activists spray red paint at UK Treasury from fire engine

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings