U.K. PM Johnson spoke to Queen after Supreme Court ruling -official

NEW YORK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unlawfully when he advised her to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit, a government official said on Tuesday.



Asked if it had been an apologetic call, the official declined to discuss the content of the conversation.



