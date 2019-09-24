Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.K. PM Johnson spoke to Queen after Supreme Court ruling -official

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 22:24
NEW YORK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unlawfully when he advised her to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit, a government official said on Tuesday.

Asked if it had been an apologetic call, the official declined to discuss the content of the conversation.


