UK PM Johnson to abandon threat of no-deal Brexit in manifesto - the Times

By REUTERS
November 2, 2019 11:10
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned the threat of a no-deal Brexit in his Conservative party's election manifesto, the Times newspaper reported on Saturday, adding that the focus would be on getting his Brexit deal approved.

Johnson had previously pledged to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal on October 31, before lawmakers voted to force him to seek an extension until January 31.


