Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK PM Johnson wants election to purge no-deal rebels

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 10:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government plans to lose any Brexit vote this week and call a general election, former justice minister David Gauke said on Monday.


"Their strategy to be honest is to lose this week and then seek a general election having removed those of us... who believe we should leave with a deal," Gauke, who opposes a no-deal Brexit, told BBC Radio.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 2, 2019
Iran will take "stronger step" from nuclear deal if Europe doesn't act

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings