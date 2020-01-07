The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK PM Johnson welcomes Cyprus court ruling to release British teen

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 15:19
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision by a court in Cyprus to hand a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation, allowing the 19-year-old to return home, his spokesman said.
The spokesman also said Britain would work with Cyprus and other countries to ensure that such a case could not happen again.
The case gained a great deal of attention in Israel as the males involved were all young Israelis ahead of their IDF service. The teenagers claimed all sexual activities between the British woman and them were consensual. 
Four Rohingya children killed in blast in Myanmar's Rakhine state
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 03:37 PM
Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days - statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/07/2020 03:32 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Iran with foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 03:27 PM
Saudi arrests 'most dangerous wanted terrorist' in eastern province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 03:11 PM
Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 02:39 PM
Britain says war with Iran would strengthen terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:35 PM
US renews warning about threats from Iran to vessels in Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:34 PM
Pakistan military aircraft crashes, two pilots killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:31 PM
Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 01:29 PM
Eden far from a paradise as Australia bushfires hit economy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 11:10 AM
Iran 'ready to come back to full compliance' in nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 11:04 AM
Netanyahu calls Chief Rabbi Yosef's statement on Soviet Jews 'outrageous'
Iran considering 13 'revenge scenarios' after US strike - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 10:53 AM
Iranian official calls revenge plan 'a historic nightmare for Americans'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 10:45 AM
Four Kenyan civilians killed in al Shabaab attack on telecom mast
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2020 09:25 AM
