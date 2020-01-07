UK PM Johnson welcomes Cyprus court ruling to release British teen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision by a court in Cyprus to hand a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation, allowing the 19-year-old to return home, his spokesman said.
The spokesman also said Britain would work with Cyprus and other countries to ensure that such a case could not happen again.
The case gained a great deal of attention in Israel as the males involved were all young Israelis ahead of their IDF service. The teenagers claimed all sexual activities between the British woman and them were consensual.