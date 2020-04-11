The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK PM making very good progress in COVID-19 recovery, office says

By REUTERS  
APRIL 11, 2020 16:44
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached.
The death toll in British hospitals from the virus has reached almost 9,000, with 980 more deaths reported on Friday. That figure exceeded the deadliest day so far in Italy, which has been the country with the most fatalities so far.Among those who have been infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery on a hospital ward after spending three nights in intensive care.
"The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokesman said.
On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet while British newspapers reported he was watching films and reading letters sent to him buy his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who herself has suffered COVID-19 symptoms.
Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings over the Easter weekend when much of the country has been bathed in sunny, Spring weather.
"STAY AT HOME"
"People have got to stay at home unless there is a very good reason not to," health minister Matt Hancock said.
That message comes though as the government has come under increasing pressure to detail how long the strict curbs on movement would last, with the shutdown meaning many businesses are unable to operate.
Ministers have said Britain needed to pass the peak of the outbreak before changes could be made, and Hancock said although the number of hospital admissions had started to flatten out, there was not enough evidence yet to have confidence they were past the worst.
"Our judgment is we're not there yet. We haven't seen a flattening enough to be able to say that we've reached the peak," he told BBC radio.
A decision on the lockdown will not be made until next week the government has said, and some scientists have suggested the peak might still be some time off. Hancock said "nobody knows" when it would be.
"There's all sorts of suggestions. Their job is to make their best estimate and advise us and we have a whole load of different pieces of advice from different scientists," he said.
The death rate is also expected to increase over the next few days, health officials have cautioned, but they say they are hopeful that the lockdown will mean that the overall number of deaths will be below 20,000.
LACK OF PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Initially Johnson took a more modest response to the outbreak than other European leaders but changed tack when projections suggested a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.
The government has come under fire for its initial response and a lack of preparedness, and there was criticism on Saturday from doctors and nurses who said they were having to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.
Among those to have died after testing positive for COVID-19 are 19 health care workers including 11 doctors.
The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said medics were facing a "heart-breaking" decision over whether to treat patients without proper protection and so put themselves at risk.
The Royal College of Nursing said it was getting calls about shortages, saying some staff were "petrified."
Hancock said 761 million PPE items had been delivered to the 1.4 million staff who worked for the National Health Service but there were issues in ensuring in reached the frontline.
"There's clearly more to do to make sure every single person who needs it gets the PPE that they need," he said.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Congressional Republicans push for coronavirus business relief
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 05:05 PM
New York City schools to remain closed until September
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:58 PM
UK coronavirus death toll reaches 9,875
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:51 PM
Iran says total number of infected with coronavirus reaches 70,029
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:27 PM
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:44 PM
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:12 PM
Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 11:33 AM
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 07:59 AM
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:38 AM
Trump orders US government to help Italy in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:24 AM
Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:30 AM
Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus and 233 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 03:21 AM
Panama registers 2,974 cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:52 AM
US approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:45 AM
MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by