UK PM's Brexit plan to leave N.Ireland in special relationship with EU until 2025

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 01:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The plan, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, means Northern Ireland will remain in large parts of the European Union single market until at least 2025 but the province will leave the EU customs union along with the rest of the UK, according to the report.


