Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Supreme Court to give ruling on suspension of parliament next week

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 17:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The president of Britain's Supreme Court said on Thursday that she hoped the judges would deliver a ruling early next week on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was lawful or not.

Brenda Hale was speaking at the end of three days of legal arguments on the issue.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
Netanyahu: Rumors of a plea-bargain are ‘baseless’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut