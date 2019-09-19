UK Supreme Court to give ruling on suspension of parliament next week

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
LONDON - The president of Britain's Supreme Court said on Thursday that she hoped the judges would deliver a ruling early next week on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was lawful or not.
Brenda Hale was speaking at the end of three days of legal arguments on the issue.
