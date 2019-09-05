Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK and Israeli leaders agree on need to stop Iran getting nuclear weapon

By REUTERS
September 5, 2019 17:34
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said on Thursday.

"Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialog and a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the United States' proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman said.


