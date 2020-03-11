The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK announces 5 billion pound emergency response fund for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2020 14:57
LONDON - Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would set aside 5 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) to help Britain's National Health Service and other public services tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
In his first annual budget statement to parliament, Sunak said he would go "further if necessary."In September, the government said it would raise spending on the NHS in England by 3% more than inflation in 2020/21 to 129.9 billion pounds, excluding longer-term investment.
The government also said annual NHS spending in 2023/24 would be 33.9 billion pounds higher than in 2018/19.
Honduras confirms its first two cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:52 PM
Trump to issue order limiting dependence on China for medical supplies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:41 PM
British woman in Bali is Indonesia's first confirmed coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:34 PM
Madrid region reports new jump in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 01:28 PM
Palestian teen dies after clashes with IDF troops
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/11/2020 01:17 PM
Germany confirms third death related to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 01:14 PM
Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus, further restrictions possible
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:28 PM
Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:25 PM
Dutch airline KLM cancels all flights to Milan, Venice and Naples
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 11:58 AM
Poland to close schools as of Monday due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 11:57 AM
Ukrainian capital Kiev shuts schools, mass events to prevent spread of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 11:38 AM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief: not considering changing plans for games
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 11:32 AM
First coronavirus death in Belgium, Belga news agency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 11:13 AM
Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 10:21 AM
Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 10:09 AM
