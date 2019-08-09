UK charges 55-year-old man over bomb hoax at Polish consulate

British police said prosecutors had charged a 55-year-old man with making a bomb hoax on Thursday at Poland's consulate in the northern English city of Manchester.



Bogdan Benduski, who gave no fixed address, would appear before magistrates in Manchester at a future date, the city's police force said in a statement.

Local media reported on Thursday that Poland's consulate in Manchester was temporarily evacuated after a security threat.

