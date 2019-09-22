UK court will not rule on Monday on Johnson's suspension of parliament

The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.



"The hand-down for the following cases: R (on the application of Miller) (Appellant) v The Prime Minister (Respondent), Cherry and others (Respondents) v Advocate General for Scotland (Appellant) UKSC 2019/0193, will not happen tomorrow (Monday) morning," a spokeswoman said.

"I hope to make an update on timing around lunchtime tomorrow," she said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });