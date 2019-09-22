Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK court will not rule on Monday on Johnson's suspension of parliament

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 22:58
  The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"The hand-down for the following cases: R (on the application of Miller) (Appellant) v The Prime Minister (Respondent), Cherry and others (Respondents) v Advocate General for Scotland (Appellant) UKSC 2019/0193, will not happen tomorrow (Monday) morning," a spokeswoman said.

"I hope to make an update on timing around lunchtime tomorrow," she said.


By REUTERS

