UK foreign minister condemns Sudan sit-in dispersal

The United Kingdom's foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, condemned on Monday the violent dispersal of a sit-in protest outside the Sudanese Defence Ministry in Khartoum.
"Condemn the attack on protestors by Sudanese security forces," Hunt wrote on Twitter. "This is an outrageous step that will only lead to more polarization and violence.""It will not help Sudan build the future the people are demanding. The Military Council bears full responsibility for this action and the international community will hold it to account," Hunt said.
At least 13 people were reported killed on Monday after security forces stormed the protest camp, which had become a focal point for protesters since the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.
