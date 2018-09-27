UK foreign minister says Russia may wonder if Skripal poisoning was smart

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
LONDON - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the world would not be a comfortable place for Russia if it used chemical weapons, adding that the Kremlin may be regretting ordering an attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury.
Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury in March.
But Britain blames Russia for the incident and Prime Minister Theresa May, along with Britain's allies, ordered the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War.
Hunt said he had a "frank exchange of views" with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, adding that it was "not acceptable for Russia to instruct two GRU (intelligence) agents to use chemical weapons on British soil," but that May's reaction had been strong.
"In the recesses of the Kremlin, if they're reflecting on whether that was a smart thing to do, they must be wondering... They paid a very high diplomatic price," Hunt told Sky News in an interview.
"They need to understand that it will not be a comfortable place for Russia in the world if this is the way they behave."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>