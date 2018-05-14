UK has no plans to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, spokesman says

LONDON - Britain has no plans to move its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and still disagrees with the US decision to do so, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.



He was speaking on a day when the United States was due to open its embassy in Jerusalem, an event that has led to Palestinian protests. Israeli gunfire killed nine Palestinians and wounded at least 35 other protesters along the Gaza border on Monday, health officials said.



