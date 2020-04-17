The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576

By REUTERS  
APRIL 17, 2020 16:16
The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose 847 to 14,576, as of 1600 GMT on April 16, the health ministry said.
"341,551 people have been tested of which 108,692 tested positive," the health ministry said.


Czech hospitals report cyberattacks day after national watchdog's warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 04:18 PM
N.Korean leader absence from anniversary event fuels speculation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:43 PM
Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:40 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll reaches 149
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 03:28 PM
Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:17 PM
12 more Palestinians diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 03:10 PM
Multiple coronavirus tests return false positives
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 02:53 PM
Coronavirus: Iran's death toll reaches 4,958
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 01:14 PM
Coronavirus: Spain confirms 5,252 new cases, for 188,068 cases total
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 12:57 PM
Coronavirus: Indonesia reports highest number of cases in Southeast Asia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 12:07 PM
China denies any cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 11:04 AM
Coronavirus: As Trump plans to re-open US economy, European shares rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 10:36 AM
Coronavirus: Swiss drugmaker Roche to join race for antibody tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 08:06 AM
Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 04:31 AM
Likud, Blue and White to "continue talks" - statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 01:40 AM
