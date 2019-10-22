Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK lawmakers reject Brexit law timetable, putting Oct. 31 exit in doubt

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 21:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal on Tuesday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.

Lawmakers voted by 322 to 308 against the so-called program motion, under which the government had proposed to pass the legislation at an accelerated speed. Many lawmakers said it did not give them enough time to scrutinize such an important bill.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
Security cabinet to meet in unplanned meeting next Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings