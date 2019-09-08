Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK lawmakers to ask for emergency Brexit debate on Monday - ITV

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 22:52
 British opposition lawmakers are due to request an emergency debate in parliament on Monday to try to force the government to publish a no-deal Brexit planning document and make Prime Minister Boris Johnson adhere to law, an ITV correspondent said.

The correspondent said on Twitter he understood the lawmakers had agreed their action late on Sunday. Reuters could not immediately confirm that.

Opposition lawmakers are increasingly concerned that Johnson will try to ignore a bill, due to be signed into law on Monday, to force him to request a Brexit delay if parliament has not agreed to a deal or to leaving the European Union without an agreement by Oct. 19.

Lawmakers are keen to see a document detailing the government's impact assessment of a so-called no-deal Brexit.


