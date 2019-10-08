Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK offers help to medical goods suppliers prepare for no-deal Brexit

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 13:54
LONDON, - Britain has set up a new mechanism to help suppliers of medical goods get ready for a no-deal Brexit, documents detailing the government's planning showed on Tuesday.

"In a further move to get the country ready and to help ensure the UK’s health sector is prepared, the government is today establishing a dedicated ‘Support Unit’ for suppliers of medical goods in the health sector," the government said in a statement."This will help to ensure that companies have the necessary customs paperwork in place for border arrangements ahead of Brexit on 31 October, if we leave without a deal."


