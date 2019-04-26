UK opposition leader Corbyn says won't attend Trump state dinner

Breaking news.
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday he had turned down an invitation to a state dinner which will be part of US President Donald Trump's visit to Britain in June.
"Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honor a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," Corbyn said in a statement.
He said maintaining the relationship with the United States did not require "the pomp and ceremony of a state visit" and he said he would welcome a meeting with Trump "to discuss all matters of interest."
