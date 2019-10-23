Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK police believe truck found with 39 bodies traveled from Belgium

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 18:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British police said they believed a truck found on Wednesday containing the bodies of 39 people had traveled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into the port of Purfleet in eastern England.

It then docked in the Thurrock area at around 12:30 a.m. local time for around 35 minutes before departing, Essex Police said in a statement.Police had originally reported that the truck, which ended up at an industrial site in Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of central London, had traveled via Holyhead in Wales.

They said they believed the trailer of the truck had originated in Ireland.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
Trump: 'the ceasefire held very well, U.S. to lift all sanctions'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings