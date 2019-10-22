Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK police to interview U.S. diplomat's wife about fatal crash

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 13:05
LONDON - British police officers will travel to the United States to interview the wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager.

"The suspect has cooperated fully with the police and with the authorities," Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, told reporters."She has also requested to be interviewed by British police officers, under caution, in the United States."

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England used by the U.S. military.


