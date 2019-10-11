UK says Brexit meeting in Brussels was "constructive"

LONDON - The British and European Union chief Brexit negotiators had "constructive" talks in Brussels on Friday, Britain said, as both sides seek to reach a deal before the Oct. 31 deadline.



"(Brexit minister) Steve Barclay had a constructive meeting with Michel Barnier this morning. Michel Barnier will brief ambassadors from the EU27 this afternoon," the government said.



