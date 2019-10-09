Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK says has serious concerns over Turkish offensive in Syria

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 21:56
 LONDON - Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he had "serious concerns" about Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.

"This risks destabilizing the region, exacerbating humanitarian suffering, and undermining the progress made against Daesh (Islamic State) which should be our collective focus," Raab said in a statement.


October 9, 2019
Kurdish-led SDF repells Turkish ground attack in Syrian town - spokesman

By REUTERS

